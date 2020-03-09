In an effort to continue the improvement of financial responsibility and accountability standards at the West Valley Water District (WVWD), Board President Channing Hawkins announced a series of actions effective immediately.
“We have made great strides but there is a lot more work for us to do," Hawkins said. "After consulting with staff and reviewing initial audit findings, the time has come to take immediate steps to address every issue.”
Hawkins directed the following:
• The purchasing department and all purchasing functions to report to the chief financial officer (CFO).
• Board members to attach a meeting agenda to each reimbursement or stipend form for every meeting for which they request reimbursement.
• Board members and employees to complete expense reimbursement forms with receipts attached for all travel, conference, meals (etc.) expenses and submit them to the WVWD CFO for reimbursement.
• All employees to include receipts attached to an expense reimbursement forms from all incurred expenses (including credit card purchases) incurred to accounting on a monthly basis.
• Board members to complete a mandatory ethics training by the end of March.
• The Water District to contract with an independent firm to create an accounting manual, which will include new fiscal policies and procedures.
The direction from Hawkins comes after a meeting between WVWD and the State Controller’s Office. During the meeting, the State Controller’s Office informed Hawkins of initial findings from an ongoing audit, which has yet to be provided to the WVWD.
The audit reviews the WVWD from 2014 to 2019. A majority of the current Board of Directors were not serving in their current capacity for the timeframe currently being reviewed.
WVWD is based in Rialto and serves several communities, including part of Fontana.
