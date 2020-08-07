Due to local population growth and rising peak summer usage, the West Valley Water District (WVWD) announced that it will expand treatment capacity for the region by 16 million gallons per day through the Oliver P. Roemer Water Filtration Facility Expansion Project.
WVWD selected GHD Inc., a global infrastructure engineering firm with extensive treatment facility experience, to assist with the planning and construction of the Roemer expansion project. GHD Inc. will analyze existing facilities, evaluate expansion plans for feasibility and cost-effectiveness and assist in the selection of a design-build firm.
“We want to make sure that our Water District is set up for long-term success. With water safety and sustainability as our top priorities, this new project will ensure that our ratepayers have clean, safe water for decades to come,” said WVWD Board President Channing Hawkins. “GHD is a leader in environmental infrastructure engineering and this project couldn’t be in better hands.”
The project will more than double the Roemer facility’s treatment capacity and is necessary to help restore groundwater levels, WVWD said in a news release.
Treatment capacity expansion will ensure that WVWD can continue to process enough water to meet the region’s growing water needs. Currently, the Roemer facility provides 41 percent of WVWD's water and uses both Lytle Creek and the State Water Project (SWP) water to meet local demand. The other 59 percent of WVWD water is secured via ground wells. By increasing the Roemer facility’s ability to treat water from SWP, which carries water from Northern California south to the Inland Empire, WVWD can reduce ground well utilization and allow groundwater levels to recover.
WVWD is based in Rialto and serves part of Fontana and other cities.
