The West Valley Water District Board of Directors has approved a series of critical water infrastructure improvements for North Fontana residents in Zone 7.
The actions will ensure that WVWD will be able to better maintain and control the steady flow of water to the area’s residents, WVWD said in a news release on Sept. 22.
The project is located west of Citrus Avenue and north of Interstate 15.
A new pressure regulation valve, 18 inch pipe fittings, a fire hydrant and connection points for anticipated residential developments and future WVWD projects will be installed at an approved cost of $150,000.
When completed, the project will greatly contribute to maintaining reliable, controlled water pressure. Water pressure that is too low causes appliance malfunctions and customer inconvenience; too high, and water is wasted, resulting in excessive water bills. These improvements will thus ensure that water flow is strong enough for smooth living, and controlled enough for high system efficiency, WVWD said.
“By getting in front of tomorrow’s infrastructure challenges today, we are building a stronger foundation for our community’s future growth," said Board President Channing Hawkins. "From doubling our water treatment capabilities to enhancing our pipe and pressure systems, our board is actively working with our staff to provide the resources necessary to providing safe, high quality, and reliable water to our ratepayers."
According to city officials, Fontana may soon overtake San Bernardino as the largest city in the county when the Census 2020 count is completed. To meet the housing and commercial needs of a growing population, developers in North Fontana believe at least 6,000 new water connections will be installed over the next two decades.
“In just this past month, we have approved both this project and the vast expansion of the Oliver P. Roemer Water Filtration Facility," said Board Vice President Kyle Crowther. "Our water infrastructure must continue to grow to meet the demands of our growing community. Rest assured that we are all working together to guarantee that our community will enjoy reliable, robust water infrastructure for decades to come."
WVWD’s expansion of the Oliver P. Roemer Water Filtration Facility will increase the facility’s treatment capacity by 16 million gallons per day by integrating advanced water treatment technologies.
