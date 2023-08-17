West Valley Water District (WVWD) announced that it has earned the Triple Crown award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), which recognized the efficacy of financial documents prepared for Fiscal Year 2021.
WVWD was one of only 331 organizations across the United States and Canada to receive the honor.
The Triple Crown recognizes governments that have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
“As West Valley Water District continues to invest in our future and our communities, it is paramount that ratepayer funds are managed responsibly, and this award demonstrates that our finance team is doing just that,” said WVWD Board President Greg Young. “I, along with my board colleagues, applaud the department for their continuous pursuit of financial reporting excellence and thank them for their great work.”
WVWD has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 11 consecutive years and earned the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the first time in Fiscal Year 2021, the first year WVWD produced those reports.
“This award is a testament to the team’s long-standing commitment to responsibly manage funds on behalf of our customers and holding ourselves to a higher standard to truly serve them,” said WVWD CEO William Fox. “I am thankful for the team’s steadfast commitment to providing our communities with exemplary financial stewardship and for their dedication to being an industry model of transparency.”
To view the award-winning documents or other WVWD reports, visit www.wvwd.org/transparency.
WVWD has served the communities of Bloomington, Colton, Fontana, Rialto, San Bernardino, and Jurupa Valley since 1952.
