The West Valley Water District (WVWD) joined government and community leaders to break ground on the Oliver P. Roemer Water Filtration Facility (Roemer) Upgrade and Expansion Project on March 18.
The project will secure the long-term security of WVWD’s water supply by increasing its treatment capacity by 7.2 million gallons per day, which is enough to supply water to more than 10,000 homes, the district said in a news release.
The expansion will increase Roemer’s total treatment capacity to 21.6 mgd and will upgrade critical facility components. This expansion and upgrade project will provide ratepayers with an even more reliable and cost-effective water supply, ensuring that WVWD will meet rising peak summer demands and future growth, the news release said.
In addition to the infrastructure changes, the expansion will include an education facility to educate ratepayers, local students, and the public on how to use water more efficiently.
“This expansion is a testament to our district’s commitment to making critical investments to ensure long-term water supply reliability and meet the needs of our growing communities,” said WVWD Board President Greg Young.
Elected officials who attended the groundbreaking event included Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, Fontana Mayor Pro Tem Peter Garcia, and Fontana Councilmember Phillip Cothran.
Funding for the project was provided in part by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board. WVWD was able to secure a 1.1 percent rate on the SRF loan, saving the WVWD and its ratepayers millions of dollars versus the prevailing market rate, the news release said.
WVWD serves the communities of Bloomington, Colton, Fontana, Rialto, San Bernardino, and Jurupa Valley.
