The West Valley Water District Board of Directors held a special meeting to review and scrutinize professional services contracts on Jan. 9.
"As president, I will continue moving forward in ensuring our community and ratepayers are given the opportunity they deserve to review, scrutinize, and provide input on how their funds are spent," said Board President Channing Hawkins in a news release.
Fifteen contracts were reviewed or considered by the board, which included professional services for software integration, engineering, and employee recruitment, among others.
Board Vice President Kyle Crowther said: “Together, our Board of Directors are moving to develop new policies and procedures to ensure the ratepayers funds are spent wisely. We will hold consultants accountable for their agreements with the district.”
The district, which has been mired in controversy in recent years, is aiming to take actions toward gaining the public trust.
The district, based in Rialto, serves about 82,000 customers in the communities of Bloomington, Colton, Fontana, Rialto, parts of unincorporated areas in San Bernardino, and Jurupa Valley in Riverside County.
