The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors and U.S. House Representative Norma Torres (D-35th District) have announced $2 million in federal funding for infrastructure projects in Bloomington.
The announcement came during a visit by WVWD representatives to the annual Washington, D.C. conference of the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA).
“ACWA is a critical event for our industry that provides us with a major opportunity to discuss and address issues like the funding Rep. Torres secured for infrastructure upgrades in Bloomington,” said WVWD Board President Channing Hawkins. “This great news is an example of what accountable and representative government looks like.”
WVWD will use the funds to relocate and replace more than one mile of upgraded water pipes that will help meet the region’s growing water demand and reduce water loss. WVWD will also install 130 new accessible meters that will improve the quality and reliability of water services, 14 new water hydrants to strengthen the community’s ability to respond to fire emergencies, and new water connections so more residents and businesses will have improved access to water services.
WVWD worked with Torres to drive the congressional effort to secure the funding as part of a spending bill which funds schools, housing, childcare, renewable energy, biomedical research, law enforcement and other domestic programs.
The federal funding for WVWD is the first in more than 15 years that fully funds a project and does not require matching ratepayer funds. This funding will also allow West Valley to reallocate more resources toward investments in the region’s water infrastructure.
The West Valley Water District has served areas of Bloomington, Colton, Fontana, Rialto, San Bernardino, and Jurupa Valley since 1952.
