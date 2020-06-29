The Water Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors recently approved its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget with $416,000 in cost savings and no water rate increases.
“In the face of a pandemic and economic crisis, this budget delivers on our promise to increase fiscal responsibility and accountability,” said Board President Channing Hawkins. “I’m proud of the West Valley Water District board and management team for working together to make hard choices and prioritizing investments in our infrastructure. Despite all the obstacles, we were able to account for revenue shortfalls and ensure quality services for ratepayers without raising rates.”
Anticipating a decline in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WVWD staff introduced a proposed operating budget in May that applied a 10 percent reduction to operation expenditures. Over the past several weeks, the board of directors held five public virtual workshops to recommend additional cost savings opportunities.
During these meetings, the board identified and eliminated an additional $416,000 in expenses from professional service contracts, including fees to lobbyists and consultants, and internal operating agreements for fleet, waste and building maintenance services. The overall FY 2020-2021 budget includes a nearly 12 percent decrease compared to the FY 2019-20 approved budget but keeps water rates steady for ratepayers.
“We will not consider rate increases during a global pandemic,” stated WVWD Vice President Kyle Crowther. “I am pleased that we were able to identify funding for critical projects to enhance services across our Water District. I am proud of the work our management team has done to ensure that we have a budget that keeps water flowing.”
WVWD is based in Rialto and serves residents of surrounding areas, including some in Fontana.
