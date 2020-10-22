To facilitate population, commerce and job growth for underserved areas of the Bloomington region, the West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors approved a contract with Michael Baker International (MBI), one of the nation’s leading providers of engineering and consulting services, to design, build, and oversee the expansion and replacement of major water main pipes for the community.
In cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) and County of San Bernardino, WVWD hired MBI to replace 3,600 feet of water main pipe for a key highway improvement project that addresses serious congestion and freeway access issues, WVWD said in a news release.
The project, known as the I-10 Cedar Avenue Interchange Improvement Project, includes an expanded freeway entrance, exit ramps and bridge to reduce congestion by creating more room for vehicles to maneuver.
Since water main pipes are located within the highway improvements, WVWD must relocate the entire affected section of the water main.
By investing in new infrastructure instead of reusing aging pipes, WVWD is guaranteeing the reliability and safety of the area’s water supply for future residents, employees, and visitors for decades to come, WVWD said.
WVWD’s portion of the project is estimated to cost just over $350,000 and will be fully reimbursed by the SBCTA.
“With the economic devastation wrought by this pandemic, we appreciate the opportunity to bring jobs and investment into our community,” said WVWD Board President Channing Hawkins. “MBI has my full confidence and support, and I am happy to see the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority take meaningful action on transportation justice.”
The project is expected to start in August of 2021 and take more than a year to complete.
“It is with careful consideration that we selected MBI for this contract: given their consistency, long history of success and clear value proposition, MBI was the obvious choice for this project,” said Board Vice President Kyle Crowther. “This project will not only create valuable new jobs for the area, but allow WVWD to improve its infrastructure without any additional cost to ratepayers.”
