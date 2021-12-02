Wetzel’s Pretzels has opened its second location at Victoria Gardens, the West Coast’s largest open-air shopping center, and second largest in the United States.
Joining its original location at the popular Southern California lifestyle center in Rancho Cucamonga, the new Wetzel’s location is on the other side of the center (on South Mainstreet).
In addition to showcasing the brand’s popularity with two locations at one venue, the opening of the second Wetzel’s also demonstrates the concept’s flexible format, the company said in a news release. The new Wetzel’s at Victoria Gardens occupies a former mall information counter, rejuvenating the space with a colorful, celebrated concept that will certainly send shoppers over at first whiff of the hot, fresh and tasty pretzels, the news release said.
“Wetzel’s commands prominence in the most premier and sought-after venues like Victoria Gardens. The opening of a second Wetzel’s in this elite lifestyle center is a testament to our proven model, in terms of performance, products and adaptability in format,” said Jon Fischer, the chief development officer at Wetzel’s Pretzels.
