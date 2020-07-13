Employers and employees have been asking the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health how they should respond if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
The answer is simple: the infected employee must stay home and self-quarantine for at least 10 days following the first appearance of symptoms, the county said in a news release.
In addition, the individual must show improvement in resolving respiratory symptoms (such as a cough or shortness of breath). Once the employee returns to work, he or she should follow all public health recommendations, maintain good hygiene and continue to self-monitor for symptoms.
• WHEN FAMILY OR HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS TEST POSITIVE
A more challenging question is how to handle cases in which an employee’s family or household member tests positive for COVID-19.
Health officials recommend a symptom- and time-based approach to handling these cases, as opposed to needing multiple negative test results in order to return to work.
If an employee has a household member who tests positive, the first step is to determine whether the employee had prolonged exposure in the prior two days to the infected person. If not, the individual may continue to work as long as he or she can avoid close contact with the infected household member. Nonetheless, the employee should still carefully monitor him- or herself for symptoms and immediately contact his or her healthcare provider if symptoms develop.
On the other hand, if an employee has had prolonged exposure to an infected person, then he or she should remain at home under quarantine until 14 days after the infected household member has been released from isolation (i.e., confirmed to be non-infectious). In such cases the employee should be allowed to work remotely if at all possible.
If the employee develops symptoms, he or she should contact their healthcare provider, who will likely arrange a test. If the employee tests positive, he or she should follow the guidelines outlined previously (stay home, self-quarantine for at least 10 days, have no fever, etc.). If the employee’s test results are negative, he or she should continue to quarantine until 14 days after the infected household member is released from isolation.
• EMPLOYEES ENGAGED IN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND/OR ESSENTIAL SERVICES
If an employee who is engaged in critical infrastructure and/or essential services tests positive or develops symptoms, the same rules apply as to anyone else. However, when such individuals do not show symptoms, they may be allowed to continue working under the following conditions:
First, whenever possible, organizations should allow employees with the highest risk factors -- those who’ve had prolonged or close contact with a confirmed case, those who are 65 years old and above, and those having underlying medical conditions -- to stay home.
However, when that option is not feasible, the employee may continue providing services so long as he or she avoids working with high-risk populations and adheres to a workplace monitoring program. The program, which is based on the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines, is designed to protect all employees and members of the community. Remember: If an employee actually develops symptoms, he or she must return home immediately.
• WORKPLACE MONITORING PROGRAM
Businesses or other enterprises that provide critical infrastructure and/or essential services are strongly encouraged to establish and maintain a workplace monitoring program comprising the following elements (the program is suggested for all employers in the county, large and small):
-- Pre-screening. The employer should measure a (potentially) exposed employee’s temperature -- ideally before he or she actually enters the workplace facility.
-- Monitor. Exposed employees should self-monitor for symptoms.
-- Face coverings. The exposed employee must wear a face mask at all times until 14 days after last exposure to an infected individual.
-- Social distancing. An exposed employee must maintain 6 feet of distance and practice social distancing whenever work duties safely permit.
-- Disinfection. Both the employer and an exposed employee must routinely clean and disinfect workspaces, including offices, common areas and restrooms, as well as high-touch surfaces and shared equipment.
If an exposed employee tests negative for the disease and displays no symptoms, he should nevertheless continue to self-quarantine and follow the guidance presented above. It is important to remember that a negative test does not eliminate the possibility of developing symptoms later.
