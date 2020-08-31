The novel coronavirus has proven to be a stubborn foe nationwide, so it’s not surprising that many employers are seeing infections pop up in their workforce.
San Bernardino County health officials thought it would be helpful to remind both employers and employees about the state and county guidelines on how to respond if an employee should test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The simple answer is the infected employee must stay home and self-quarantine for at least 10 days following the first appearance of symptoms. Testing and contact tracing then follows for all others who might have come in contact with the employee.
In addition, the individual must not have had a fever for 72 hours (without the help of fever-reducing medication) and must show improvement in resolving respiratory symptoms (such as a cough or shortness of breath). Once the employee returns to work, he or she should follow all public health recommendations, maintain good hygiene and continue to self-monitor for symptoms.
The county’s Department of Public Health has put together a detailed flow-chart for employers to reference at sbcovid19.com. This information can and should be shared with the workforce, health officials said.
----- WHEN FAMILY OR HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS TEST POSITIVE
A more challenging question is how to handle cases in which an employee’s family or household member tests positive for COVID-19.
County public health officials are recommending a symptom and time-based approach to handling these cases, as opposed to needing multiple negative test results in order to return to work.
If an employee has a household member who tests positive, the first step is to determine whether the employee had prolonged exposure in the prior two days to the infected person. If not, the individual may continue to work as long as he or she can avoid close contact with the infected household member. Nonetheless, the employee should still carefully monitor him- or herself for symptoms and immediately contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop.
On the other hand, if an employee has had prolonged exposure to an infected person, then he or she should remain at home under quarantine until 14 days after the infected household member is confirmed to be non-infectious. In such cases the employee should be allowed to work remotely, if possible.
If the employee develops no symptoms during this period, he or she may return to work 14 days after the infected individual has been released from isolation. If the employee does develop symptoms, he or she should contact a healthcare provider, who will likely arrange a test. If the employee tests positive, he or she should follow the guidelines outlined previously (stay home, self-quarantine for at least 10 days, have no fever, etc.). If the employee’s test results are negative, he or she should continue to quarantine until 14 days after the infected household member is released from isolation.
----- EMPLOYEES ENGAGED IN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND/OR ESSENTIAL SERVICES
If an employee who is engaged in critical infrastructure and/or essential services tests positive or develops symptoms, the same rules apply as to anyone else. However, when such individuals do not show symptoms, they may be allowed to continue working under specific conditions, which can found in the Employer Guidelines flow chart.
However, when that option is not feasible, the employee may continue providing services so long as he or she can avoid working with high-risk populations and adhere to a Workplace Monitoring Program. The program, which is based on the CDC’s Safety Practices for Critical Infrastructure Workers Exposed to COVID-19 guidelines, is designed to protect all employees and members of the community.
Remember: If an employee actually develops symptoms, he or she must return home immediately.
----- WORKPLACE PRACTICES AND TESTING
Regardless of whether there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a business, all employers should recognize that a single infection could have serious repercussions on business operations. To that end, insisting that both employees and patrons strictly adhere to safety practices is in the best interests of both the business and the public.
Chief among the safety protocol to be closely followed are the use of masks, social distancing and a regular schedule of cleaning and disinfecting work areas. Other considerations, such as safe common areas and staggered work schedules, are also strongly recommended.
And of course, the county is now encouraging all residents and workers to get tested. Testing is now available for free for all county residents, and everyone is encouraged to test, including those without symptoms.
