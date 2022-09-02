The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB) provides services to all businesses in the county, including employee recruitment, business retention programs and a free human resources hotline, among other services. WDB also offers regularly held free live business development webinars, which are also recorded and uploaded to the YouTube page for all to access.
The next live WDB webinar will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. and has a theme of “Communicate Like a Leader.”
Effective communication is crucial in running a business; it can mean avoiding costly mistakes in the workplace. It is important that business professionals have all the tools for communicating effectively. The first step is developing a firm foundation in listening mechanics and conflict resolution. Leaders who develop these communication skills can avoid considerable hardship for themselves, those whom they lead and their organizations. Interested persons can learn more about navigating the unique demands of leading others.
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/communicate-like-a-leader-tickets-336619868087
