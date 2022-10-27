Progressive Real Estate Partners announced recently that Foothill Plaza in Fontana is 100 percent leased after the recent signing of a lease with WSS to take over the former Rite Aid space.
The 92,000 square-foot El Super anchored center is located at 16910 Foothill Boulevard at the hard corner signalized intersection of Foothill and Sierra Avenue with exposure to more than 59,000 cars per day.
Progressive Real Estate Partners Senior VP Paul Galmarini and Senior Retail Specialist Albert Lopez exclusively marketed the property and represented the landlord in the lease and Paul Galmarini represented WSS.
In addition to WSS, Galmarini and Lopez have also executed leases at Foothill Plaza with an ice cream store, legal office and barbershop in the last 12 months to reach the 100 percent leased milestone.
In addition to the El Super grocer, other retailers at the center and the nearby vicinity include Smart and Final, Circle K, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Del Taco, H & R Block and Cricket Wireless. Nearly 190,000 people reside within a three-mile radius of the property with an average household income of more than $84,000.
This will be the second WSS location in Fontana when the store opens in 2023. Founded in 1984, WSS has more than 100 stores and is actively expanding. The store sells a wide selection of athletic, fashion and casual top brand shoes, clothing and accessories for the entire family, WSS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.