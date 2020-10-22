XPO Logistics, Inc., a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, is planning to hire more than 1,000 workers in the San Bernardino area, the company announced on Oct. 21.
XPO is hiring permanent, seasonal, full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried roles in its logistics, transportation and corporate operations.
The company is offering several hiring incentives, including peak pay and overtime rewards for eligible seasonal distribution center workers. For drivers, XPO is offering up to $4,000 in bonuses and premium pay.
The company is aiming to create a total of 15,000 jobs in the United States, and its goal is to fill all openings by Nov. 15.
Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “It’s gratifying to support the communities where we operate by creating thousands of jobs this year. Our retail and e-commerce customers are looking forward to a strong holiday season, with continued momentum into 2021. We expect that about 40 percent of our seasonal hires will move into permanent positions after the holidays.”
XPO has continued to serve its customers and the public throughout 2020 by keeping supply chains operating safely, Cooper said. The company made extensive COVID-19 safety modifications to its work environments earlier this year, he said.
For more information, visit jobs.xpo.com.
