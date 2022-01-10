Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel will be hosting a “Backstage at Yaamava’ Theater” hiring event to staff the Inland Empire’s newest entertainment venue, which is set to open later this spring.
The hiring event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Manuel Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills.
Job seekers are encouraged to seek a career in entertainment at the Yaamava’ Resort and Casino’s state-of-the-art concert and event venue, Yaamava’ Theater.
The resort casino is looking to hire hundreds of employees, from audio and video technicians to talent concierges, crowd control specialists, stagehands, riggers, ushers, and more.
Interested persons are welcome to walk the red carpet into the hiring event, where they can head into the backstage greenroom, network with entertainment hiring executives, experience meet and greets with celebrity look-a-likes, and demo the latest lighting and sound equipment. Most importantly, participants will have the chance to be interviewed and possibly receive a job offer on the spot.
The first 50 interviewees each day can also pick up free “merch” for attending the event. Those unable to attend can visit the recruitment center Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit sanmanuelcareers.com to apply for these and many other roles.
In addition to the upbeat entertainment positions, the resort is hiring for casino, spa, hotel, and pool operations, customer service, culinary, transportation, custodial services, and more. New team members can earn $1,000 welcome bonuses and up to $300 in perks for certain roles.
