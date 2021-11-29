Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel (formerly San Manuel Casino) announced on Nov. 29 that the grand opening of its highly anticipated luxury resort will take place on Monday, Dec. 13 with a VIP invitation-only celebration for Tribal citizens and special guests.
Located in Highland, the 432-room hotel is the latest addition to the Tribe’s casino.
“As we watched Yaamava’ take shape over these last three years, the San Manuel community recognized we were building something special,” said San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairman Ken Ramirez. “We can’t wait for our valued casino guests and new visitors to experience all that Yaamava’ has to offer.”
Guests can now learn more about the new luxury resort’s expanded amenities and make future reservations at www.yaamava.com.
Yaamava’ guests can enjoy the casino floor or find serenity on the expansive pool deck, where they can relax in their own personal lounger or in one of the seven private cabanas.
A lavish full-service spa will offer an array of transformative treatments and exquisite products.
Expanded dining options and 24-hour in-room dining ensure guests will always be able to find something to satisfy their cravings.
The top floor of the hotel tower features an exclusive lounge with indoor and outdoor areas, allowing guests to take in sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains while indulging in culinary delights.
In spring 2022, a 2,800-seat theatre will join the list of amenities, making Yaamava Resort and Casino a top entertainment destination.
“In my thirty plus years in the hotel industry, I have never been more excited to open a property than I am Yaamava’ Resort and Casino,” said Afsi Bird, VP of hotel operations. “With the guidance and support of the Tribe, we are building something truly unique that is rooted in exceptional service and dedicated to creating memorable experiences for our guests.”
To commemorate this milestone, Yaamava’ Resort and Casino will host a public promotion with prizes valued at more than $120,000 on Dec. 13 between 1 p.m. and midnight.
Kicking off the celebration on that day, one lucky winner will be selected for the grand prize valued at $18,910. Every hour from 2 p.m. until midnight, five new winners will be selected to receive $1,891 in free play. The number 1891 is significant as it represents the year the San Manuel Band of Missions Indians was recognized as a sovereign nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.