Yaamava’ Resort and Casino will host a massive hiring event on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 to celebrate the first anniversary of the San Manuel Recruitment Center opening at Ontario Mills.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at 1 Mills Circle in Ontario.
The resort casino is looking to hire hundreds of hospitality employees within Hotel Operations and Casino Operations, including Culinary, Food and Beverage, Environmental Services, and more.
Since the opening of the San Manuel Recruitment Center in April of last year, Yaamava’ Resort and Casino has filled more than 3,000 positions.
Recruiters and hiring managers are inviting job seekers from all backgrounds and skill levels to visit the center during the hiring event.
Festivities at the one-year anniversary hiring event include:
• Pre-screening (with or without a resume)
• Realistic job previews (experiential displays)
• On-site interviews with hiring managers
• Learning workshops: “Interview Tips” at noon and “Best in Class” at 2 p.m.
• Giveaways throughout the day
Additionally, all applicants who complete an onsite interview will receive a $25 voucher to dine at any Yaamava’ Resort and Casino restaurant. Anyone who receives a job offer onsite will receive a $25 gas card (while supplies last). Those who complete both will walk away with the dining voucher and gas gift card.
New hires can earn $1,000 welcome bonuses and up to $300 in perks for certain roles.
For more information, visit www.sanmanuelcareers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.