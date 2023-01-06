The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors has elected Greg Young as the new president of the board and Dan Jenkins as its vice president.
Additionally, three members of the board were sworn in during the Dec. 15 board meeting.
“I am honored and humbled that the board has put their trust in me to lead the District as its president,” said Young. “I am excited to help shape the future of the District and look forward to working alongside my board colleagues and staff to promote outstanding management of the District and ensure that our customers both now and in the future have access to safe and reliable water.”
Young most recently served as vice president and has been part of the board since 2015. He represents the communities of Bloomington and Rialto and portions of unincorporated San Bernardino County.
“I am thankful to the board for allowing me this privilege to serve our communities in a position of leadership,” said Jenkins. “As vice president, I look forward to expanding our current initiatives and supporting President Young and the rest of the Board as we serve the community.”
Jenkins represents Rialto, Fontana, Bloomington and portions of unincorporated San Bernardino County.
Prior to this election, the board was led by Channing Hawkins, director of Division 4. During his tenure, Hawkins worked to spearhead programs that have created job opportunities for the region, made strides in transparency and accountability throughout the district, and helped to secure $2 million in grant funds for WVWD’s most vulnerable communities.
