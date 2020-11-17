Joe Armendarez keeps widening his lead in the Fontana School Board race.
Armendarez, a challenger, and Jason O'Brien, the incumbent, have been very close in the balloting ever since Election Day.
As more results have been reported, Armendarez has gradually expanded his margin and now has 14,774 votes (20.05 percent of the total) in the six-person race, according to the San Bernardino County Elections Office on Nov. 18.
O'Brien has 13,668 votes (18.5 percent), the Elections Office said. More votes remain to be counted.
Two seats were up for grabs on the School Board. Jennifer Quezada, a challenger, easily received the most votes and has clinched one of those two seats.
Other candidates running in the election were Shelley C-Bradford, Oliver B. Christian, and Oscar Ernesto Solis.
