High school marching bands in Fontana performed well during the fall 2022 season, and that was particularly true for the Jurupa Hills Spartan Regiment.
Jurupa Hills took first place in the 1A Division at the California State Band Championships in November.
The top finish enabled the Spartans to qualify for the state finals.
Overall during the fall season, the Jurupa Hills group achieved a total of four first-place finishes in competitions.
Good efforts were also turned in by the bands from Summit, Kaiser, Fontana, and Fontana A.B. Miller high schools.
