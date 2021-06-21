Actor and comedian Mike Epps is set to bring the laughs to Ontario once again with the In Real Life Comedy Tour.
Performing at the Toyota Arena on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m., Epps will be joined on stage with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Desi Banks.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at the Toyota Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.
Epps is currently starring in the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes.
Recent film appearances include the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” with Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan, in addition to the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” with Eddie Murphy.
Last summer, Epps released his latest standup special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” (Netflix), and dropped the single “We Goin’ Out” feat. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown.
Up next, Epps will be appearing in “The House Next Door,” the sequel to the 2016 film “Meet The Blacks” and “Last Friday.”
For more information about the Ontario concert, visit Toyota-Arena.com.
