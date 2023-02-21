All puns intended, the final command to start engines at Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval will be a “Rowdy” one to remember. That’s because Michael Rooker will serve as the grand marshal for the Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Fontana.
The actor known for his role as Rowdy Burns in “Days of Thunder” will bellow the famous command, “Drivers, start your engines!”
“Michael Rooker is an immensely successful actor, but his turn as Rowdy Burns is one of the most memorable on-screen depictions of motorsports on the big screen,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “We are proud to welcome him as our grand marshal, and we can’t wait to hear him give the command for the historic last race on the 2-mile oval.”
NASCAR and Auto Club Speedway announced earlier that the Pala Casino 400 will be the last race held on the track’s current configuration. Planning continues for a proposed half-mile short track located on a portion of the speedway’s current property, but timing for commencement of that project remains uncertain.
“I am grateful for the chance to give the command for this historic event,” Rooker said. “As someone who was raised in NASCAR country, I’ve always appreciated fans asking about my portrayal of Rowdy Burns in ‘Days of Thunder.’”
Rooker is an American actor best known for his turn as the blue-skinned alien Yondu Udonta in the top grossing Marvel films “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and also as the character fans loved to hate on AMC’s worldwide hit television show “The Walking Dead,” Merle Dixon.
Rooker, who has eight brothers and sisters, was born in Jasper, Alabama and studied at the Goodman School of Drama in Chicago, where he moved with his mother and siblings at the age of 13.
