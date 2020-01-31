The San Bernardino County Museum will be presenting “The Afro, a historical view: From the Afro Comb to the Crown Act.”
The show will run through March 1, and a museum member reception will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Curated by Leah Goodwin, the exhibit tells the story of Dr. Willie L. Morrow, barber, creator of the Afro Pick comb, and author of "400 years Without a Comb."
The exhibit includes artifacts that document the story of this beauty phenomenon, and features artworks by renowned African American artists Ernie Barnes and Albert Fennel.
Morrow, born in Tuscaloosa, AL in 1940, became a barber at age 12. He relocated to San Diego, opened his own barber shop, and quickly began inventing tools, formulating products, developing techniques, writing, and teaching.
At just 22 years old, Morrow carved his first Afro Pick comb out of wooden dowels. Shortly thereafter, he produced a plastic injection version of the Afro Pick comb, the first commercially produced in the United States, which became a household item and recognized political icon the world over.
Several years later, the United States military contracted Morrow to train barbers and beauticians in the U.S., Europe, and Asia on the intricacies of cutting and styling Afro-textured hair.
The San Bernardino County Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The exhibit and the exhibit opening reception are included with general admission.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for military members or seniors, $7 for students, and $5 for children aged 5 to 12. Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free.
For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
