LifeHouse Theater welcomes in the new year with the outrageous fun and hilarious hijinks of the company’s award-winning original musical, “Aladdin.”
Featuring toe-tapping tunes, contagious comedy and dazzling choreography, “Aladdin” is a family favorite.
Performances begin Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through Feb. 19. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except Opening Night) and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Advance ticket prices are $27 or $25 for adults and $13 or $12 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com. Tickets are $2 more the day of the performance.
Written by LifeHouse Theater founder and president Wayne Scott, “Aladdin” has won Inland Theatre League awards for its script and music score. The musical makes its long-awaited return to the LifeHouse stage by popular demand.
“Families who love to laugh love our musical ‘Aladdin,’” said Scott. “The humor, music and dance combine with romance and adventure for an unforgettable experience everyone enjoys.”
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater.
For more information, call (909) 335-3037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.