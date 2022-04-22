Alejandro Fernández will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday, Sept. 10.
This will be one of six shows by Fernández that are titled “Amor y Patria” and are a celebration of Mexican Independence (Fiestas Patrias).
The brief tour kicks off in Tucson, Ariz. on Sept. 9.
Tickets to the general public on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
The performances — a celebration of love and patriotism — will mark his return to the U.S. following the passing of his legendary father Vicente Fernández late last year.
For more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
