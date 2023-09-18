Alejandro Fernandez will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Sunday, Sept. 24.
He has conquered stages all around the globe with his personal interpretation of Mexican music.
Fernandez is one of several entertainers coming to Yaamava’ Theater this month, including:
Wednesday, Sept. 27 — Styx
Friday, Sept. 29 — Steve Harvey
Saturday, Sept. 30 — Al Green
For more information about any of these shows, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
