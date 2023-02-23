Veteran entertainer Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the Pala Casino 400, the final NASCAR Cup Series race on the 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on Feb. 26.
Ribeiro serves as host of ABC’s longest running show, “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and worked alongside Tyra Banks to co-host “Dancing with the Stars” for its 31st season.
“We’re ecstatic to have a performer of Alfonso’s caliber leading the field to green for the historic final race on our 2-mile oval,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “As a veteran in the television industry, Alfonso is all about entertaining and bringing joy to fans. He’ll find himself right at home here at Auto Club Speedway, where fans are first.”
Ribeiro, who began his 30-year career starring in the Tony Award-winning musical “The Tap Dance Kid,” took Broadway by storm early on with his unique style of musical and performing prowess. Tapping and dancing his way into the music industry, Ribeiro found himself working with the likes of Michael Jackson early on, appearing in his 1984 Pepsi campaign promoting his diamond record, “Billie Jean,” as well as producing multiple singles through Island Records.
Ribeiro transitioned seamlessly from stage to TV, where his career found its home after landing a role on NBC’s “Silver Spoons.”
Continuing his partnership with NBC, he spent six seasons establishing his iconic role as Carlton Banks on NBC’s smash hit, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Ribeiro soon stepped behind the camera to direct. Projects like “Meet the Browns,” “Are We There Yet?,” “One on One” and “Shake It Up” litter his expansive portfolio.
