LifeHouse Theater is presenting the original musical adaptation of “Alice In Wonderland” on weekends through Sept. 11.
Guests will be whisked away to the curious world of Wonderland, where things are not always what they seem. All the favorite madcap characters are here, but Alice discovers truth amidst the nonsense.
Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Regular advance ticket prices for each production are $22 or $26 for adults and $11 or $13 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com. Tickets are $2 more the day of the performance.
“Alice In Wonderland” is written by Jeffrey A. DeWitt with music and lyrics by LifeHouse Theater founder and president Wayne R. Scott. The director of this family musical will be Sanlyn Carter, who choreographed and starred as the Cheshire Cat in the 2016 premiere. Carter will pull double duty as she will also choreograph the production along with Audrey Thompson.
“By popular demand, we are excited to bring back our original adaptation of ‘Alice in Wonderland,’,” said Scott. “It’s been a joy bringing this story back to its origins in the Lewis Carroll books and making it an experience the entire family can enjoy together. I guarantee guests will laugh out loud at the zany antics of these Wonderland characters, and yet, still find a purpose for Alice’s adventure.”
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
