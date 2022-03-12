All Elite Wrestling announced that it will bring “AEW: Rampage” to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, June 3.
This will be a homecoming for former AEW World Tag Team champions and current AEW EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson (“The Young Bucks”). The show will air live on TNT.
Fans can purchase tickets for “AEW: Rampage” at AEWTIX.com or Ticketmaster.com.
Southern California’s live episode of “AEW: Rampage” will feature match-ups with Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and many others.
For more information, see Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.
