Major entertainment events that had been scheduled for upcoming weeks at venues throughout the Inland Empire, including Center Stage Theater in Fontana, have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.
Center Stage announced on March 16 that all events at the venue have been postponed through March 27 because of decisions by state and local officials.
"However, the information is changing rapidly and that date may be extended if we are directed to do so," said Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, the executive producers at Center Stage.
"We ask for your patience as we navigate these unprecedented situations. Rest assured that all guests who have purchased tickets will receive not only full credit for their purchase towards another show, but additional incentives as well. If you are able to allow us to transfer your tickets or deposits to a future event, it will go a long way in aiding our team of entertainers and support staff in being able to continue to take care of themselves during this challenging time in our lives. We are currently working on determining what our next steps are in relation to re-scheduling upcoming events. I assure you the show will go on as soon as we are able to do so."
Center Stage's next tentatively scheduled show is "Copacabana, the Musical" on weekends from April 3-26.
For more information and updates, visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
----- AT TOYOTA ARENA in Ontario, the March concerts featuring Post Malone, the Roadshow 2020, and Brantley Gilbert have been cancelled. The Disney On Ice show planned for April 16-19 has also been called off.
However, Joel and Victoria Osteen are still scheduled to hold "A Night of Hope" on Friday, April 3 at Toyota Arena.
A King of the Cage "Eliminator II" event is scheduled to take place on April 5, and the LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence is set for April 10.
For more information and updates, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
----- AT LEWIS FAMILY PLAYHOUSE in Rancho Cucamonga, several previously scheduled events have been cancelled through the end of April.
On May 9, a Spring Time Tea Party is planned at the Playhouse. On May 16, the Chipper Experience featuring comedian/magician Chipper Lowell is scheduled to take place, followed by a performance by the Starlets on May 17.
For more information and updates, visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
----- AT THE ONTARIO IMPROV, all comedy shows will be cancelled until the end of March.
For more information and updates, visit https://improv.com › ontario.
