Center Stage Theater in Fontana, like all other entertainment venues, is undergoing a difficult situation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All of the previously planned shows and events through May 1 at Center Stage have been postponed, and that date may be extended if authorities direct the theater to do so, said executive producers Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti.
"All guests who have purchased tickets will receive not only full credit for their purchase towards another show, but additional incentives as well," they said in a message to theater patrons. "If you are able to allow us to transfer your tickets or deposits to a future event, it will go a long way in aiding our team of entertainers and support staff in being able to continue to take care of themselves during this challenging time in our lives.
Todd Vigiletti said he and his wife are currently working on determining what their next steps will be in relation to rescheduling upcoming events.
"I assure you, the show will go on as soon as we are able to do so," he said.
Currently the plan, though subject to change, is to reopen with its newest Tibbies show on May 8 entitled "We Are Family," celebrating the "greatest family acts of all time," he said.
"At this time, your ticket purchase will be held as a credit to your account until we are able to offer you alternative dates and show options. Your credit may be used for any production that we have upcoming," he said.
"These are unprecedented times for all of us. Our goal is to remain vigilant and be here for you as things begin to return to normal, so that we can all celebrate together again at Center Stage Fontana."
The theater is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For updates, visit https://www.centerstagefontana.com.
