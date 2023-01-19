The Redlands Symphony Orchestra will present a concert of quintessentially elegant music on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Memorial Chapel on the University of Redlands campus.
The program features some of the most refined music of the 18th and 19th centuries, including two works by a man synonymous with orchestral music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Joining the orchestra as soloist is clarinetist Jose Luis Becerra III, the recent winner of the University of Redlands Conservatory of Music’s Concerto Competition.
“Having the concerto competition winner perform with the orchestra is a treat every year,” said Music Director Ransom Wilson.
“The relationship between the U of R and RSO is a special one. Getting to work with these young musicians in this capacity is a great opportunity for them as soloists and for the orchestra.”
The evening will begin with Mozart’s overture to his opera, “The Abduction from the Seraglio.”
Then RSO will showcase “Clarinet Concerto No. 2” by Carl Maria von Weber, and the concert will conclude with Mozart’s “Symphony No. 35 in D Major,” also known as the “Haffner Symphony.”
Tickets for “An Evening of Mozart” are available online at www.redlandssymphony.com or via phone at (909) 587-5565.
