Anuel AA will be coming to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Puerto Rican rapper will be promoting his most recent studio album, “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren.”
This tour is made possible thanks to CMN (Cárdenas Marketing Network); concertgoers can start purchasing their tickets now through www.cmnevents.com or Toyota-Arena.com.
Since his official return to the music industry, there has not been one single venue that the iconic urban idol has not sold out. He is returning to the stage for the first time since he completed his hugely successful European tour “Emmanuel” in 2019.
“Toyota Arena offers many options to upgrade your entertainment experience,” said Michael Krouse, president and CEO of Toyota Arena. “VIP Club access or VIP parking can be purchased online with your ticket, or contact us about a party suite to enhance the evening. We are looking forward to this amazing performer in concert.”
(0) comments
