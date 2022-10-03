The Art Laboe Show will be coming to Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore on Saturday, Oct. 8.
This year’s lineup of performers will include The Real SOS Band, Rose Royce, MC Magic, Amanda Perez, Heatwave, GQ, Peaches and Herb, Blue Magic, Thee Sacred Souls, and The Young Hearts.
The Art Laboe Show has been held many times at Glen Helen, bringing together musicians who play “oldies but goodies.” Rose Royce, which performed in Fontana in 2016, has been one of the fan favorites at the Art Laboe Show over the years.
For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
