If creepy crawlies don’t give you the creeps, maybe “Arthropolooza: The Ultimate Bug Fest” will.
People who are intrigued by bugs are invited to visit the San Bernardino County Museum the weekend of Feb. 18-19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate all things creepy, crawly, sticky, prickly, wiggly, yucky, and kind of cute.
The days will be filled with festivities that highlight arthropods as well as a great opportunity for families to have a good time together and develop a love of nature.
This event won the 2021 National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Award in the Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation category.
“We are thrilled to bring it back and highlight the remarkable work being done by partners in our region,” the county said in a news release.
General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for military members and seniors over age 60, $7 for students, and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and under and Museum members are admitted free.
The San Bernardino County Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands. Parking is free and the museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.
For more information, visit museum.sbcounty.gov/event/arthropolooza-the-ultimate-bugfest/.
