Talk about web crawling… Arthropolooza: The Ultimate Bugfest will be going digital for 2021.
Local residents are invited to join the San Bernardino County Museum and Victor Valley Museum Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14 on Facebook and Instagram to celebrate all things creepy, crawly, sticky, prickly, wiggly, yucky, and kind of cute for their annual celebration of arthropods.
This will be a great opportunity for families to have a good time together and develop a love of nature.
Best of all Arthropolooza: The Ultimate Bugfest is a no-cost online event. Interested persons can buzz on in to watch exclusive pre-recorded educational videos and at-home activities highlighting the fascinating world of insects through outdoor exploration games and hands-on art activities.
The museum is teaming up with many partners -- San Bernardino County Regional Parks, San Bernardino County Library Services, Kim Cobb-Artist, Malki Museum, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians-Tribal Rangers, Bee Rooted, Mojave National Preserve, Hi-Desert Nature Museum, Inland Empire Resource Conservation District (IERCD), Oak Canyon Nature Center, Jurupa Mountain Discovery Center, UCCE Master Gardeners, UCR Entomology Department, San Diego Natural History Museum, and more -- to make sure to keep participants “busy as a bee” with citizen science opportunities and other engaging videos to provide information about Earth’s tiny and sometimes not so tiny creatures.
Arthropolooza: The Ultimate Bugfest activity bags will be available for curbside pickup and available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last at each museum location. The bags will include three activities to spark one's imagination and take them underground into the world of arthropods — insects, arachnids, and myriapods. Activity bags can be picked up during these dates and times:
• San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands -- Feb. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Feb. 8-10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Victor Valley Museum, 11873 Apple Valley Road, Apple Valley -- Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum to see the full schedule of activities.
