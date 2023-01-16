“Astronomy Night” will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Jan. 21.
This free event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mary Vagle Nature Center, 11501 Cypress Avenue.
Participants will be able to make and launch rockets, observe planets and stars through a telescope, and enjoy crafts.
There will be a special presentation by David White, the “Astronomy Man.”
For more information, visit Nature.Fontana.org or call (909) 349–6994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.