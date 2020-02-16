Sarah Milov, author of "The Cigarette: a Political History," will be the featured speaker at the San Bernardino County Museum’s Dome Talks event on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
Milov, an assistant professor of history at the University of Virginia, teaches courses on 20th century political and social history, and her research explores how organized interest groups and everyday Americans influence government policy.
A former fellow of the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, she has written on the tobacco industry, the rise of e-cigarettes, and the grassroots fight to battle climate change.
The book traces the fascinating rise and fall of the tobacco industry, the machinations of tobacco executives and scientists, and the shifting political climate that supported the smoking culture.
Now in its fourth year, the Dome Talks speaker series brings prominent, provocative, and quirky speakers to the region to discuss current books and topical issues. In 2020, these evening discussions are scheduled monthly from January through July.
All Dome Talks evenings open at 6:30 p.m. for a light reception sponsored by the San Bernardino County Museum Association, Amparo Serrano, and Lorenzi Estate Vineyards and Winery. Presentations start at 7 p.m. and include book sale and signing where applicable. The author’s books are available for sale in the Museum store.
Tickets for individual evenings are $20 each ($16 for museum members) and can be purchased online at www.sbcounty.gov/museum or at the door. Advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged as walkups are not guaranteed.
The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.