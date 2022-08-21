Doris Wagnon, a former local resident, is continuing to write a series of fiction books about family stories and secrets.
Her first book, “Transformation of the Hearts Volume One: Troubled Son,” was published in January of 2012. By September of 2017 she had eight more volumes in the series in print.
This past month, one more book, “Transformation of the Hearts, Volume 10: Troubled Sister,” was released by Christian Faith Publishing.
Wagnon lived in the Fontana/ Rialto area from 1972 to 2017 and then moved to Oklahoma.
“Transformation of the Hearts, Volume 10: Troubled Sister” shares a deeply personal and eye-opening look into the past that finds a young woman with an unexpected pregnancy that would change a family history forever.
“The ‘Transformation of the Hearts’ series has been filled with family stories being told, secrets revealed, and it seems there is nothing left uncovered. However, one more mystery lies hidden inside these pages, and it’s only a 3×5 picture of a five-year-old girl with Helena, her father, Erin Peterson, and ‘December 10, 1954’ written on the back. After 60 years, circumstances will arise that will lead to a discovery that came with a one-time affair,” Wagnon said.
Readers who would like to obtain a signed copy of the Volume 10 book can send a message to her email address: dlavaunwagnon@gmail.com. The book is also available through Christian Faith Publishing and most online book stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.