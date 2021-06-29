Banda MS and Snoop Dogg will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10.
Banda MS, a group from Mexico, has been gaining popularity ever since it was founded by brothers Sergio and Alberto Lizarraga in 2003. The band's album "Que Bendicion" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Latin albums chart in the United States, and Banda MS has won the Billboard Music Award and numerous Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Snoop Dogg, who has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, has teamed up with Banda MS to create the song "Que Maldicion."
In the years since his musical debut in 1993, Snoop Dogg has become famous for being a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and media personality.
New policies and procedures are now in place as the arena reopens for the public. Face masks are required, and by purchasing a ticket and/or entering the arena, it is assumed that guests are fully vaccinated or have received a negative test for COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours.
For more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
