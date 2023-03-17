Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga will be at Yaamava’ Theater.

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Sunday, March 19.
The group, which has won numerous Billboard Latin Music awards, has gained much popularity in Mexico and the United States over the past two decades.
Several other events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater during the upcoming weeks:
• Friday, March 24 — George Thorogood and the Destroyers
• Friday, March 31 — Dane Cook
• Saturday, April 1 — Alter Bridge
For more information about any of these events, visit www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
