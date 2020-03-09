Bands and orchestras from middle schools and high schools in the Fontana Unified School District will be performing at a large festival in Fontana on Wednesday, March 11.
The SCSBOA Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Fontana High School Auditorium.
The Fohi Wind Ensemble will start the event with a performance and will be followed by the rest of the FUSD musical groups.
The event is free and open to the public.
The festival is not a competition, but three judges will evaluate each of the performances and provide ratings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.