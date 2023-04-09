Large crowds descended on three community centers in Fontana on April 8 for the city’s annual Easter Eggs-Travaganza celebrations.
On a beautiful, sunny morning, families had a great time at the Cypress Center, Don Day Center, and Jessie Turner Center.
Each event had Easter eggs, treats, crafts, games, prizes, photo opportunities, and a special visit by the Easter bunny.
