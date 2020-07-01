Most of the Fourth of July events that had originally been planned this year in San Bernardino County -- including the traditional celebration in Fontana -- have been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The challenge is that fireworks displays are usually part of citywide celebrations in a park or stadium, which encourages public gatherings.
"Like many things this year, a large gathering with strangers is simply not smart as the virus continues to infect people throughout the county. But this certainly doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate the birth of our nation!" the county said in a news release.
"This is the year to have a smaller, household celebration instead of traveling or having that traditional block party. Instead, like everything else since COVID hit, this is the year to get creative with family and friends on how to safely and enthusiastically show your patriotism."
From lawn displays to a backyard campout, there are many ways to celebrate, the county said.
But what about the fireworks?
This year will not see the usual city-sponsored firework celebrations.
Instead of the popular event at the stadium at Fontana High School, the City of Fontana's Community Services Department will be hosting its first-ever Fourth of July Virtual Celebration. On Saturday, July 4, residents can tune in to KFON-TV at 5 p.m. to look back at some of the city’s previous Fourth of July celebrations, including a fireworks show and band performance.
----- IN RANCHO CUCAMONGA, a large fireworks display is planned on July 4 from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Chaffey College main campus, located on Haven Avenue north of the Route 210 Freeway. However, no spectators will be allowed on the college campus.
Interested persons can watch the free show from their homes or watch it on Facebook Live @CityofRanchoCucamonga.
The fireworks will be visible for residents of Rancho Cucamonga as well as many residents of next-door Fontana.
----- FONTANA RESIDENTS who want to set off their own fireworks safely can purchase "Safe and Sane" fireworks at booths operated by various nonprofit groups located throughout the city.
Safe and Sane fireworks can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, July 5 and can only be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on those days, according to the Fontana Police Department.
While Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed within the majority of Fontana's city limits, all fireworks -- including Safe and Sane -- are prohibited in the high fire hazard area in the northern area of the city.
Property located north of Summit Avenue, west of Interstate 15 and east of Lytle Creek Road is deemed a high fire hazard area, officials said.
All fireworks are also prohibited in the unincorporated San Bernardino County areas of Fontana.
Fireworks not in direct control of the operator or that explode, shoot into the air, move along the ground and are not approved by the California State Fire Marshal are deemed dangerous and are illegal everywhere in the state of California.
For more information about the use of fireworks, visit www.fontana.org/fireworks or call the Fireworks Information Line at (909) 356-7101.
