Popular performers will be taking the stage at Toyota Arena at the start of December.
• On Thursday, Dec. 2, Brantley Gilbert will be providing excitement for his fans. The country music singer has developed a large following with his back-to-back platinum albums. Tyler Braden will be the special guest.
• On Friday, Dec. 3, Jeff Dunham will bring his famous act to Ontario. The comedian/ventriloquist will create laughter as part of his “Jeff Dunham, Seriously!?” tour.
• On Saturday, Dec. 4, multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of its landmark album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” There will be shows at both 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
