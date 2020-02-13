A Black History Month event will be held at the Lewis Library and Technology Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
Local residents are invited to explore the rich culture of African Americans throughout U.S. history.
The event will include a presentation by storyteller Michael McCarty as well as a fun scavenger hunt which will help children learn about famous African Americans in the STEM fields.
There will also be crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, and music.
Attendees can receive an opportunity drawing ticket for every 15 items they check out during the event for a chance to win prizes.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
