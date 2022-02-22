The annual Black History Month Parade and Expo will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The parade, which will include marching bands and drill/dance teams, will take place at 10 a.m. on Citrus Avenue and Summit Avenue, north of the Route 210 Freeway.
The expo will follow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Fontana Home Depot store parking lot on Sierra Lakes Parkway. There will be a Kid Zone, food vendors, craft vendors, a car show, and live entertainment.
The expo will have a “STEM” theme (science, technology, engineering, and math), and student exhibitors will display their solutions to real-world problems.
The grand marshal of the parade will be Jorge Izai Perez Ortiz, a senior and honor student at Jurupa Hills High School.
Also being honored is Braylon Tucker Oglesby, a seventh-grader from Alta Loma Christian School.
The students are being recognized for their accomplishments in STEM fields.
This is the 54th San Bernardino County Black History Month Parade and Expo being coordinated by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana. The organizers are Deborah Hall-Lindsey and Ellen Turner.
For more information, visit www.blackawarenessparade.webs.com.
