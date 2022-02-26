The annual Black History Month Parade was held on a sunny but cold and windy morning in Fontana on Feb. 26.
Participants waved to the crowd along Citrus Avenue during the parade, and then they enjoyed an expo in the North Fontana Home Depot parking lot in the afternoon. The expo had a “STEM” theme (science, technology, engineering, and math).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.