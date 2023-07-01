Travis Barker will not be in attendance, but local residents can still have an opportunity to enjoy the music of his band, blink-182.
Blink-180True, a tribute band, will perform a free concert at Miller Park in Fontana on Thursday, July 6.
The show, one of a series of summer concerts offered by the City of Fontana, will start at 7 p.m. at 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
Barker, a Fontana High School graduate, is the highly-esteemed drummer for the real blink-182 pop-punk band, which is currently on a world tour.
During the concerts at Miller Park, attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, and they can also enjoy food vendors and crafts.
The rest of the summer schedule in Fontana:
July 13 — DSB (Journey tribute)
July 20 — Kings of Queen (Queen tribute)
July 27 — Dreaming of You (Selena tribute)
For more information about any of the concerts, visit SummerConcerts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6934.
